Sermon Illustrations

Home > Find Sermon Illustrations

Mount Calvary Is a Monument to Tragedy and Final Victory

Mount Calvary Is a Monument to Tragedy and Final Victory

On the scenic foothills of the Alatoo Range in northern Kyrgyzstan there is a spot that looks up to the peaks of the towering Celestial Mountains, and down across the valley to the city of Bishkek. They have built there a great monument complex in honor of the Kyrgyz people. It's name is Ata-Beyit.

But there is something different about this place. Most monuments of such a grand scale are built to commemorate national victories and grand achievements. This place, however, was built ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Cross Reveals the World We Have and the God We Have

Cross Reveals the World We Have and the God We Have

Author Henri Nouwen tells the story of a family he knew in Paraguay. The father, a doctor, spoke out against the military regime there and its human rights abuses. Local police took ...

[ Read More ]

Desmond Tutu on Hope, His Favorite Bible Verse

In Time magazine's regular column "10 Questions," readers are given the opportunity to interview celebrities and world leaders through questions submitted via e-mail. In the March ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

Shattered Friday | Shift Worship | Preaching Today Media

Shattered Friday | Shift Worship

He knew no sin, but carried ours. He broke no bones, but bled enough to cover all who trust in Him. This Good Friday meditation celebrates, in a minor key, Christ&apos;s victory on the cross over sin and death. [ Read More ]
Resurrection Worship Intro | Hyper Pixels Media | Preaching Today Media

Resurrection Worship Intro | Hyper Pixels Media

With powerful music and graphics, this intense Easter worship intro illustrates Jesus’ suffering of the cross and His death on Good Friday. But, that’s not the end of the story. The climax of the video exclaims the amazing resurrection of Christ. [ Read More ]

More videos ...

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.