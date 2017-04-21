Biker Survives Collision with Flying Mattress
You might have heard someone describe an especially jarring or surprising event using the phrase "hit me like a freight train." One Australian biker, however, can now use a more personal expression in the future: "hit me like a flying mattress." Aaron Wood was riding his motorcycle at ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
Medieval cartographers (mapmakers) sketched hic sunt dragones (translated "there be dragons") on the edges of their maps. Those three words were used by the medieval cartographer of ...
[ Read More
]
In 1975, Roger Hart conducted a study on where children felt safe to play. He focused on 86 children between the ages of three to twelve in a small town in Vermont. Hart would follow ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations ...
Related videos
To “stumble upon something” is to find it through no effort of our own. It’s an accident. In reality, that “something” finds us. Jesus says this is very similar to how the kingdom of God operates in this world. We don’t find it. It finds us. This is the image Jesus paints in the parable of the Hidden Treasure. In this video a man is out buying antique music boxes and “stumbles upon” a box of superior value. The box played a crucial role in his childhood and has great sentimental value to him and the man will pay whatever it takes to get it.
[ Read More
]
In this video a woman has an automobile accident that leads to a near-death experience in which she perceives Hell as a vivid reality. When she wakes up in a hospital, her sister tries to convince her that Hell isn’t real and that her experience is easily explained away. This “explaining away” has always been a temptation, since many feel that a “loving God” could never punish people. In the original parable, Jesus tells the story of an affluent man who cannot imagine a reversal of fortune in the afterlife. He lived in luxury on earth but finds himself on the other side in hell.
[ Read More
]
More videos ...
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments