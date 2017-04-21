Biker Survives Collision with Flying Mattress

Related Sermon Illustrations

Ancient Mapmakers Marked 'Here Be Dragons' Medieval cartographers (mapmakers) sketched hic sunt dragones (translated "there be dragons") on the edges of their maps. Those three words were used by the medieval cartographer of ... [ Read More ]

Fear Narrows the Circle of Our Lives In 1975, Roger Hart conducted a study on where children felt safe to play. He focused on 86 children between the ages of three to twelve in a small town in Vermont. Hart would follow ... [ Read More ]

The Parable Of The Hidden Treasure | Stewart Redwine To “stumble upon something” is to find it through no effort of our own. It’s an accident. In reality, that “something” finds us. Jesus says this is very similar to how the kingdom of God operates in this world. We don’t find it. It finds us. This is the image Jesus paints in the parable of the Hidden Treasure. In this video a man is out buying antique music boxes and “stumbles upon” a box of superior value. The box played a crucial role in his childhood and has great sentimental value to him and the man will pay whatever it takes to get it. [ Read More ]

The Parable Of The Rich Man And Lazarus | Stewart Redwine In this video a woman has an automobile accident that leads to a near-death experience in which she perceives Hell as a vivid reality. When she wakes up in a hospital, her sister tries to convince her that Hell isn’t real and that her experience is easily explained away. This “explaining away” has always been a temptation, since many feel that a “loving God” could never punish people. In the original parable, Jesus tells the story of an affluent man who cannot imagine a reversal of fortune in the afterlife. He lived in luxury on earth but finds himself on the other side in hell. [ Read More ]

