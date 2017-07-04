Retired Man Returns to Work to Celebrate 100th Birthday

A nation-wide Harris Poll of 1,010 U.S. adults indicates most people feel jobs that are heroic, helpful, or both, hold the most prestige. The occupations at the top of the list are: ...

A N. Y. Times article on people who are sick of too many hours at work tells the story of Diane Knorr, a former dot-com executive:

"The first time I got a call way after hours from ...