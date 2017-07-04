Retired Man Returns to Work to Celebrate 100th Birthday
Many people try to get away from their day job to celebrate their birthday. One New Jersey man, however, decided to do exactly the opposite. Bill Hansen celebrated his 100th birthday by returning to the job he worked diligently for 32 years. Fred Hutchinson, CEO ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
A nation-wide Harris Poll of 1,010 U.S. adults indicates most people feel jobs that are heroic, helpful, or both, hold the most prestige. The occupations at the top of the list are: ...
[ Read More
]
A N. Y. Times article on people who are sick of too many hours at work tells the story of Diane Knorr, a former dot-com executive:
"The first time I got a call way after hours from ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations ...
Related videos
This video takes place after the death of the rich fool from Jesus’ original parable. The wife in this video is the “rich fool.” During her life she acquired an immense amount of clothing that she never wore. Blouses, skirts, pants, accessories—tags still attached. Now that she has died, her grieving husband must “empty the barns,” so to speak, in this sequel to Jesus’ original parable.
[ Read More
]
This dynamic worship intro reminds us that God came to earth so we could live life abundantly.
[ Read More
]
More videos ...
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments