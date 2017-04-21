Bronze Bust of Soccer Player Leaves Viewers Scratching Their Heads (and the Internet Abuzz)

For many of us, having a statue made in our likeness sounds like quite the honor—and quite the achievement. But for Portuguese soccer sensation Cristiano Ronaldo, the reality is not quite the stuff of which dreams are made.

Recently, an airport in Portugal's Madeira Islands was named for Ronaldo—but that wasn't what made ...