sermon illustration

Average Rating: [see ratings/reviews]

G. K. Chesterton once quipped, "We make our friends; we make our enemies, but God makes our next door neighbor. … We have to love our neighbor because he is there." The nearness of our neighbor is providential, as God never gets the address wrong.

Rosaria Champagne Butterfield, Openness Unhindered (Crown & Covenant Publications, 2015).