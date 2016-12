'This American Life': We've All Had Regrets

Related Sermon Illustrations

'Challenger' Engineer Still Regrets Launch that Killed Seven NPR ran a heartbreaking interview with Robert Ebeling, an engineer who worked on the 1986 Challenger launch that resulted in the death of all seven occupants. In January 1986, Ebeling ... [ read more ]

HBO Show on How We Need to Confess Sins Oddly enough, contemporary television seems to appreciate [the truth that we need to confess our sins to one another]. One example is HBO's dark, disturbing, but stellar miniseries ... [ read more ]

Christ In Crisis | Caleb Price Productions A young girl is fearing the worst when she gets a phone call that delivers devastating news. She wants to blame God, but in the moment of anger, Christ meets her right where she’s at, delivering the ultimate comfort that only comes from God the Father. [ A young girl is fearing the worst when she gets a phone call that delivers devastating news. She wants to blame God, but in the moment of anger, Christ meets her right where she’s at, delivering the ultimate comfort that only comes from God the Father. [ read more

99 Balloons | Igniter Media Eliot was born with an undeveloped lung, a heart with a hole in it and DNA that placed faulty information into each and every cell of his body. However, that could not stop the living God from proclaiming Himself through this boy who never uttered a word. [ Eliot was born with an undeveloped lung, a heart with a hole in it and DNA that placed faulty information into each and every cell of his body. However, that could not stop the living God from proclaiming Himself through this boy who never uttered a word. [ read more

