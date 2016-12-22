What Happens When We Practice Hospitality
In her books Openness Unhindered, Rosaria Butterfield reminds us that the point of hospitality in the home is fellowship, not entertainment. Butterfield elaborates:
Don't let pride stop you from opening your home. Ignore the cat hair on the couch (or in the mac and cheese). It likely ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
Few Americans today say they know their neighbors' names, and far fewer report interacting with them on a daily basis. Pulling data from the General Social Survey, a recent report ...
[ read more
]
The suite next to our condo is a small studio. The neighbors who lived there when we moved in fit the profile: young, professional, and private. That's why I was surprised when the ...
[ read more
]
more sermon illustrations ...
Related videos
Mothers do so much for their families. If you think about it, their sacrifice, dedication, and love reflects Jesus’ call to christians in Matthew 25 to care for “the least of these”. [ read more
]
What is love? What does it mean to give up your life for another? This film is a snapshot of a family who exhibits Christ like love in a way rarely seen or appreciated. [ read more
]
more videos ...
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments