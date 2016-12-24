Sermon Illustrations
Volunteer Learns to Serve Without Expectations
Writing in Real Simple magazine, author Karen Weese observes how it's easy to volunteer when the people we help are grateful. It's not so easy when recipients of our help don't say thanks. Weese then shares a story from when her church youth group volunteered to serve meals in an inner-city soup kitchen.
We washed dishes ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments