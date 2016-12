Information Glut Drowns Out the Truth

Related Sermon Illustrations

Boy's Hoax Teaches Valuable Lesson Ever hear about the dihydrogen monoxide hoax? It's been around for a while, but it got a lot of media attention in 1997 when a 14-year-old student named Nathan Zohner circulated a ... [ read more ]

Lady Gaga Admits Hiding Lies in the Midst of Truth In an interview with New York Magazine, Lady Gaga said, What I've discovered is that in art, as in music, there's a lot of truth—and then there's a lie. The artist is essentially ... [ read more ]

more sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

Historical Reasons Intelligent People Believe In Jesus | Lucas Kitchen The modern culture is constantly trying to convince the public that believing in Jesus is only something unintelligent and uneducated people do. This info-packed video delivers a precise look at why intelligent people throughout history and throughout the world have come to believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God. [ The modern culture is constantly trying to convince the public that believing in Jesus is only something unintelligent and uneducated people do. This info-packed video delivers a precise look at why intelligent people throughout history and throughout the world have come to believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God. [ read more

We Are - Christian Culture | Adoption Media This mini movie is a great intro or outro and expresses who we are as a culture following Jesus. It walks through the following things that we do as a church/Christian culture with an explanation of each to encourage us as we do our part living in a Christian community. We read the Bible. We sing. We give. We serve. We connect. We confess. We reconcile. [ This mini movie is a great intro or outro and expresses who we are as a culture following Jesus. It walks through the following things that we do as a church/Christian culture with an explanation of each to encourage us as we do our part living in a Christian community. We read the Bible. We sing. We give. We serve. We connect. We confess. We reconcile. [ read more

more videos ...