Secular Writer Discovers Her Child's 'Prayer Life'

In an article in The New York Times Magazine, writer Dana Tierney described how both she and her husband John had rejected their childhood faith. They had their son Luke baptized to placate their families, but that was it. When Dana's husband went to Iraq as an imbedded reporter, she was understandably fearful. But ...

Bruce Giese

December 17, 2016  12:39pm

I find this a compelling story to share at times when worship is to include a mixture of people at various places in their faith. When I first began teaching confirmation classes I found overwhelmingly that children, churched and unchurched, had a prayer life. They in fact most had places they sought to go to for important prayers and times with God. It taught me early on not to assume where a person was in their faith.

David Bowie: Not Quite an Atheist

David Bowie: Not Quite an Atheist

David Bowie, the rock singer who died in 2016, once wrote a song called "Seven" in which he proclaimed his non-belief in God: "The gods forgot they've made me so I forgot them to." ...

We Need a Better Story than Secularism

We Need a Better Story than Secularism

But in the end, science does not provide the answers most of us require. Its story of our origins and of our end is, to say the least, unsatisfactory. To the question, "How did it ...

Childlike Faith | Adoption Media | Preaching Today Media

Childlike Faith | Adoption Media

This touching mini-movie reflects on the words of Jesus in Mark 10:15 about all us of needed childlike faith. It leads us to ask ourselves: what does this look like in my life? And to remember that without Him we can do nothing! This mindset is the essence of childlike faith, to rely on God for all our needs! [ read more ]
Imagine | Crossroads Creative | Preaching Today Media

Imagine | Crossroads Creative

Kids have great imaginations, but as they age, their imagination can get stifled. But God wants us to dream big dreams! [ read more ]

