Apps Track How We Fail to Keep New Year's Resolutions
Based on data from the online grocer FreshDirect, many customers fail to keep their New Year's Resolutions. The retailer recently reported that customers' liquor and wine consumption picked up by about 40 percent in the first two weeks of February—while ...
The website Statistics Brain recently (October 2016) posted the following stats on New Year's Resolutions:
- Percent of Americans who usually make New Year's Resolutions—45%
- Percent of Americans who infrequently make New Year's Resolutions—17%
Charlie Engle, Ray Zahab, and Kevin Lin know endurance better than most. For 111 days, they ran the equivalent of two marathons a day in order to cross the entire Sahara Desert on ...
Teamwork. Community. Accountability. Service. There is no "I" in team. This video, using powerful narration against visuals of team sports, illustrates the importance of living life together -- and working together to further God's kingdom. This video has versatility, and can be used for recruiting volunteers, signing up for community groups and small group Bible studies, seeking out trusted accountability partners, church membership, and teachings related to strengthening the body of Christ.
There are lots of distractions and wrong turns that can land you "lost" in life. You are ultimately responsible for your journey, your health and your faith… no one else. Spiritual health begins with reflection on your route, where you are and where you're headed.
