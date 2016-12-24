Sermon Illustrations

home > find sermon illustrations

Family Creatively Admits Defeat to Neighbors' Christmas Decorations

Family Creatively Admits Defeat to Neighbors' Christmas Decorations

Every year around the Thanksgiving holiday, families across the country begin decorating their homes (inside and out) with Christmas decorations. For some, it is a cherished family tradition. For others, it takes a more competitive tone. Classic films like National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation have ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Baby Crawl-A-Thon Marred By Controversy

Baby Crawl-A-Thon Marred By Controversy

The city of Lakeville, Minnesota (population about 60,000 in 2015) holds an annual celebration called Pan-O-Prog that features the Miss Lakeville Annual Scholarship Pageant, Beer, ...

[ read more ]

Man Blessed by Simple Testimony at Post Office

I was at the post office in the last days before Christmas. After helping me conduct my lengthy business, the pleasant, helpful postal clerk uttered what is surely her standard line: ...

[ read more ]

more sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

Stained Glass Advent 5 (Christ Is Born) | Shift Worship | Preaching Today Media

Stained Glass Advent 5 (Christ Is Born) | Shift Worship

Beautiful stained glass mini movie tells the story in pictures of the coming of the Christ child. This video can be used on Advent week 2. Additionally it is available in the Stained Glass Christmas collection. [ read more ]
The News: O Come O Come Emmanuel (2016) | re:think worship | Preaching Today Media

The News: O Come O Come Emmanuel (2016) | re:think worship

This prayerful reflection of current news and events is set to the soundtrack of ‘O Come O Come Emmanuel’ and can help your congregation experience the longing of advent and the joyful fulfillment of God’s promise in the announcement of Good News. (Updated with headlines from 2016) [ read more ]

more videos ...

Print this page Shopping Cart Help My Account 
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.