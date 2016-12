Family Creatively Admits Defeat to Neighbors' Christmas Decorations

Related Sermon Illustrations

Baby Crawl-A-Thon Marred By Controversy The city of Lakeville, Minnesota (population about 60,000 in 2015) holds an annual celebration called Pan-O-Prog that features the Miss Lakeville Annual Scholarship Pageant, Beer, ... [ read more ]

Man Blessed by Simple Testimony at Post Office I was at the post office in the last days before Christmas. After helping me conduct my lengthy business, the pleasant, helpful postal clerk uttered what is surely her standard line: ... [ read more ]

more sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

Stained Glass Advent 5 (Christ Is Born) | Shift Worship Beautiful stained glass mini movie tells the story in pictures of the coming of the Christ child. This video can be used on Advent week 2. Additionally it is available in the Stained Glass Christmas collection. [ Beautiful stained glass mini movie tells the story in pictures of the coming of the Christ child. This video can be used on Advent week 2. Additionally it is available in the Stained Glass Christmas collection. [ read more

The News: O Come O Come Emmanuel (2016) | re:think worship This prayerful reflection of current news and events is set to the soundtrack of ‘O Come O Come Emmanuel’ and can help your congregation experience the longing of advent and the joyful fulfillment of God’s promise in the announcement of Good News. (Updated with headlines from 2016) [ This prayerful reflection of current news and events is set to the soundtrack of ‘O Come O Come Emmanuel’ and can help your congregation experience the longing of advent and the joyful fulfillment of God’s promise in the announcement of Good News. (Updated with headlines from 2016) [ read more

more videos ...