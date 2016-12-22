Sermon Illustrations

home > find sermon illustrations

Nativity Scenes—2016 Versions

Nativity Scenes—2016 Versions

Throughout history, the Christmas story has been a popular subject for artists, often with a focus on the most iconic of Bethlehem imagery: the sheep, donkeys, manger, wise men, angels, and star. In recent years, however, the internet has helped spread the creativity of some modern day ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

The Power of an Invitation

A recent survey done in England offers insights into the minds of those who do not attend church and ideas for reaching the seemingly unreachable.

Most of those surveyed agreed that ...

[ read more ]
Why Blockbuster Failed and Netflix Succeeded

Why Blockbuster Failed and Netflix Succeeded

At the turn of the century, Blockbuster reigned supreme in the video rental industry. If your family craved a movie night, someone likely had to drive to one of Blockbuster's 9,000 ...

[ read more ]

more sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

The Call Of Christmas: Anthem | Skit Guys Studios | Preaching Today Media

The Call Of Christmas: Anthem | Skit Guys Studios

In this video for Christmas morning we are reminded of the stories of Zechariah, Mary, Joseph, and the shepherds before we are introduced to the Christ child who would change the world forever. We’re reminded that we are each given a call to prepare, a call to provide, a call to protect, and a call to praise. [ read more ]
Abraham: Trailer | Genesis Film | Preaching Today Media

Abraham: Trailer | Genesis Film

Like all great men of faith, Abraham heard the call on his life and responded. That meant that everything in his life had to change. He would have to move. Change his name. Become a brand new man. And all of this as a part of a covenant given by God. [ read more ]

more videos ...

Print this page Shopping Cart Help My Account 
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.